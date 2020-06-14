Soccer-Beijing Guoan and French coach in long-distance relationship

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Chinese club Beijing Guoan resumed training a couple of months ago as the country emerged from the COVID-19 crisis, yet travel restrictions mean their French coach Bruno Genesio is stranded at home in Lyon.

“This situation is frustrating and it’s become really heavy,” Genesio told French sports daily L’Equipe on Sunday.

The 2020 Chinese Super League season was due to start in February and no new date has yet been decided.

“I deal with the team from a distance, by phone, teleconference,” Genesio said.

Some of his staff, like assistant coach Robert Duverne, managed to get to China about two months ago and were able to work after a two-week quarantine period.

“Five or six foreign coaches have not been able to return, as well as numerous players,” said Genesio, who was appointed last July and took the team to second place last season.

“Our players have a programme they have to follow but it’s getting complicated physically after two months alone. Psychologically, players have been struggling and so have I,” Genesio added. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)