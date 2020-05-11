Soccer-Denmark's Superliga to resume on May 28 says Danish League Association

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Denmark’s top-flight Superliga will resume on May 28 following a gap of more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Danish League Association said in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, Denmark entered its second phase of reopening society after a two-month lockdown, allowing the country’s top football teams to resume playing.

The League Association said the season would restart without fans in the stadiums, and that it expected the campaign to conclude with the Europe playoff games on July 29.

Elsewhere in Europe, some leagues are also set to resume, with the German Bundesliga due to start on May 16. (Reporting by Andreas Mortensen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Ken Ferris)