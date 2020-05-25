Soccer-Women's Super League, Women's Championship ended: FA

May 25 (Reuters) - The Women’s Super League (WSL) and Women’s Championship seasons stalled by the COVID-19 crisis have been ended with immediate effect, the English Football Association (FA) said on Monday.

"Following overwhelming feedback from clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women's game," the FA said in a statement here

“This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board and The FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game faces.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)