UPDATE 1-Soccer-English FA ends Women's Super League season

May 25 (Reuters) - England’s Football Association (FA) has ended the Women’s Super League (WSL) season, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in response to “overwhelming feedback” from clubs, it said on Monday.

The FA said no decision had yet been made on how the league winner or relegation to the Women’s Championship - whose season was also terminated - would be decided, or how entries for the 2020-21 UEFA Women’s Champions League would be determined.

"Following overwhelming feedback from clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women's game," the FA said in a statement here

Recommendations on “the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019-20 season” would be sent to the FA’s board, it said adding supporting the welfare of clubs and players “will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process”.

Manchester City were top of the WSL table, one point ahead of second-placed Chelsea, with Liverpool bottom when matches were suspended in mid-March.

Aston Villa were six points clear at the top of the Women’s Championship.

