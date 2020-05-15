Soccer-League Two clubs vote to end regular season

May 15 (Reuters) - League Two (fourth-tier) clubs in England have unanimously voted to end their season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the English Football League (EFL) said on Friday.

The decision will need to be ratified by the EFL’s board.

"In addition, clubs asked for consideration to be given to suspending relegation to the National League for 2019/20 as a result of circumstances created where fixtures cannot be completed," the EFL said in a statement here

“No commitments were made in this respect and the board will now consider the implications of the division’s preferred approach at their next meeting.”

The BBC reported earlier on Friday that League Two clubs want to use a weighted points-per-game system to finalise the table, taking into account average points accumulated home and away.

The plan was designed to remove any bias towards sides who have played more home games than their rivals, the BBC said here

Under the proposed system, Swindon Town will leapfrog Crewe Alexandra to move to the top of the table and win the title, while third-placed Plymouth Argyle will stay in the final automatic promotion spot to League One, it added.

Clubs in third tier League One, however, failed to reach an agreement over ending their season.

“There were varied views shared in League One and it was determined that there would be a further period of reflection and consultation to understand what creative solutions could be implemented,” the EFL said.

“It was acknowledged that the need to find innovative and creative solutions was of paramount importance as was the need for decisions to be taken quickly.” (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)