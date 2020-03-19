Soccer-Premier League suspended until at least April 30, end-date extended indefinitely

March 19 (Reuters) - England’s Premier League and Football League postponed the current season until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus crisis, following a video conference meeting on Thursday.

The Football Association, Premier League, EFL and women’s professional game bodies, along with players and managers associations, agreed to extend the formal end-date for the 2019/2020 season “indefinitely” in a bid to try to complete the campaign, they said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)