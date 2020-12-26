Soccer-Rochdale's game at Blackpool postponed due to COVID-19

Dec 26 (Reuters) - League One (third-tier) side Rochdale said Saturday’s game at Blackpool has been postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within their camp.

Rochdale said in a statement they had informed the English Football League they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following a recent positive COVID-19 test due to the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate.

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations,” they added.

A date for the rearranged fixture would be announced in due course.

EFL fixtures have come under threat from a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections across England with a number of League One and second-tier Championship matches affected.

The postponement of Rochdale’s match against Blackpool is the sixth ‘Boxing Day’ fixture in League One to be called off.

Rochdale are 20th of the division’s 24 teams, with 19 points from 18 games. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )