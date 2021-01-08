Wolves' Nuno alarmed by COVID-19 case surge in English clubs

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 21, 2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo Pool via REUTERS/Gareth Copley

(Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is alarmed by the rising number of COVID-19 cases within English clubs and fears the situation will worsen.

Aston Villa’s FA Cup third round-match against Liverpool on Friday is in doubt after Villa reported new COVID-19 cases in their squad while Shrewsbury Town’s clash at Southampton will not go ahead after an outbreak at the third-tier team.

Four Premier League games and over 50 games in the English Football League - which governs the three divisions below the top flight - have been postponed so far this season.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to happen more,” Nuno was quoted as saying by the BBC, ahead of Friday’s FA Cup third-round clash against Crystal Palace.

“Just look at the news. The expectations are terrible. It’s going to get worse.”

The Premier League on Tuesday returned 40 new COVID-19 cases - the highest in a week this season after two rounds of testing last week.

Players and staff at top-flight clubs are being tested twice a week after a highly infectious variant of the novel coronavirus led to a surge in cases across the country and forced the British government to announce a new national lockdown.

“In football we live in a bubble and don’t always feel what society is feeling,” Nuno added. “But it’s tough for everyone. Players are only human and the rise in cases is scary.”