March 17, 2020

Soccer-All UEFA club and national team soccer competitions for men and women 'on hold' - UEFA

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - UEFA has put all club and national team competitions for men and women “on hold until further notice”, European football’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The decision puts a halt to the current Champions League and Europa League matches.

“The UEFA EURO 2020 play-off matches and international friendlies, scheduled for the end of March, will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation,” said the body. (Reporting by: Simon Evans)

