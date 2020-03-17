UPDATE 1-Soccer-All UEFA club and national team soccer competitions for men and women 'on hold' - UEFA

(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - UEFA has put all club and national team competitions for men and women “on hold until further notice”, European football’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday after deciding to postpone Euro 2020 for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision puts a halt to the current Champions League and Europa League matches, with global sport being brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.

The playoffs for Euro 2020, which were scheduled for the end of March, will now be played at the start of June “subject to a review of the situation,” said the body.

UEFA said it has set up a “working group” involving leagues and club representatives to examine the overall calendar situation facing the game with the bulk of the continent’s domestic championships having stopped play.

The group will aim to find “solutions that would allow for the completion of the current season and any other consequence of the decisions made today.”

Among the major unresolved issues facing UEFA is how to finish the current European club competitions, including the Champions League which is currently in its last 16 phase. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)