Soccer-FIFA recommends March, April internationals be postponed

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - FIFA has recommended that all international matches scheduled to be played in March and April be postponed because of the coronavirus, the global soccer body said in a statement on Friday.

It added that clubs would not be obliged to release players for any matches which were played.

“The general football rules which normally oblige clubs to release players for national team matches will not apply for the up-coming international windows in March/April,” it said. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)