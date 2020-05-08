Soccer-Rules changed to allow up to five subs per team - FIFA

BERN, May 8 (Reuters) - Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, FIFA said on Friday.

The change in the rules will be allowed in all competitions which are due to finish by the end of this year and it will be up to individual competition organisers whether to implement it, FIFA said. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Williams)