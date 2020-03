PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France’s professional football league (LFP) is poised to cancel Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches scheduled for this weekend because of the coronavirus outbreak, French TV channel RMC Sport reported on Thursday.

LFP’s governing body will meet on Friday to make the formal decision to cancel the matches, RMC said. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Ken Ferris)