August 10, 2020 / 3:47 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Germany bans fans from soccer matches until at least end of October - source

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The health ministers of Germany’s federal and state governments have agreed to extend a ban for spectators in stadiums at Bundesliga soccer matches until at least the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source told Reuters on Monday.

The Bundesliga season restarted in mid-May after a suspension of more than two months, becoming the first European league to resume under strict rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

