Soccer-Bundesliga matches called off over coronavirus

March 13 (Reuters) - The German Football League (DFL) has called off all weekend matches in the Bundesliga and second tier Bundesliga 2 and recommended that both leagues be suspended until April 2, it said in a statement on Friday.

The decision was taken “in view of the dynamics of today’s events with new coronavirus infections and corresponding suspected cases directly related to the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2,” the statement said.

It said a general assembly would be held on Monday where it would recommend to the clubs the both leagues be put on hold until April 2. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Catherine Evans)