Soccer-Leeds great Hunter dies at 76 after contracting COVID-19

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Former Leeds United and England defender Norman ‘Bites Yer Legs’ Hunter has died at 76 after contracting the new coronavirus, the Championship (second-tier) club said on Friday.

"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," Leeds said on their website here

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club and earned his nickname for his tough tackling.

He won two top-flight league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup with Leeds and played in their 1975 European Cup final defeat by German side Bayern Munich.

He was also part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad and was the first winner of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award in 1974.

“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” Leeds said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Ken Ferris)