Soccer-Parma staff member becomes first virus case since Serie A restart

MILAN, July 11 (Reuters) - A member of the first team staff at Parma has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, adding that all squad staff and players have returned negative results.

It was the first case of the new coronavirus at any of the 20 clubs since Serie A restarted on June 19.

“The person is completely asymptomatic and was promptly isolated according to federal and ministerial directives,” the club said in a statement, without giving the person’s identity or area of work.

Parma said that, under the Italian government’s health guidelines, the players would be isolated at the club’s training ground but would be able to continue normal activities under constant monitoring.

The statement did not specify whether this included matches, but several Italian media said Parma would be able to fulfil their fixture at home to Bologna on Sunday provided all players tested negative again on the day. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)