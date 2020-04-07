Soccer-Dutch league plans to restart on June 19 - reports

AMSTERDAM, April 7 (Reuters) - The Dutch FA (KNVB) plans to resume the suspended soccer season for its top two divisions on June 19 after a meeting of clubs and other major stakeholders on Tuesday, local media reported.

It is hoped that clubs could return to training in mid-May should the government give permission amid restrictions to combat the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the country hard with more than 2,000 deaths.

The KNVB was not immediately available to comment.

The decision would keep the Dutch in line with UEFA’s wishes that all countries try to complete their seasons, even if several months late, although some top Dutch clubs want the rest of the season to be cancelled like in neighbouring Belgium.

Last week, three of the top four clubs in the Dutch Eredivisie league table — Ajax Amsterdam, AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven — all called for the current campaign to be ended, criticising the KNVB’s desire to try and complete the term. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing By Ken Ferris)