May 12, 2020 / 6:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Soccer-Portuguese top-flight division resuming on June 4 - league statement

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Portugal’s top-flight soccer division will start again on June 4 after being halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league’s organising body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government had initially given May 30 as the date for action to resume but the league said the first match would take place on June 4 in order to allow enough time for stadiums to be inspected and for all players to undergo tests for the virus. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

