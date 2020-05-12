UPDATE 1-Soccer-Portuguese top-flight to resume on June 4

(Adds details)

May 12 (Reuters) - Portugal’s top-flight soccer division will restart on June 4 after being halted since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s organising body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government had initially given May 30 as the date for action to resume but the league said the first match would take place on June 4 in order to allow enough time for stadiums to be inspected and for all players to undergo tests for the virus.

Porto led the standings by one point over champions Benfica when the season was indefinitely postponed, with 10 games remaining.

The Portuguese top flight joins leagues in a number of European countries including the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany in announcing the return of soccer after their seasons were halted in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

France's Ligue 1 and the Netherlands' Eredivisie, however, have been terminated by their respective governments.