Soccer-Real Madrid players agree to 10-20 percent wage cut

MADRID, April 8 (Reuters) - Real Madrid’s playing and coaching staff have agreed to take a wage cut of between 10 and 20 percent this year to help the club deal with the stoppage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday.

The club said the exact amount would “depend on the circumstances that may affect the closing of the current 2019/20 sports season.” Club directors have also agreed to a wage cut as have members of its basketball team.