Soccer-Champions League to be completed with eight-team tournament in Lisbon

BERN, June 17 (Reuters) - This season’s Champions League will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament that will be held in Lisbon in August, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be staged over one leg, instead of the usual two, with the final to be held on Aug. 23, UEFA said after an executive committee meeting held by video conference on Wednesday.

A similar format will be used to decide the Europa League competition at German venues.