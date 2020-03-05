Asia World Cup qualifiers may be postponed due to virus - FIFA

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Asian World Cup qualifying matches may be postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, world soccer body FIFA said after meeting Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials on Thursday.

“For both FIFA and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remains the highest priority, and as such, a formal proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers will now be shared with the relevant member associations,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)