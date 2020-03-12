Soccer-UEFA calls meeting of FAs over coronavirus to discuss future events

MANCHESTER, England, March 12 (Reuters) - UEFA will hold a meeting of all 55 football federations in Europe to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on all domestic and European competitions, including the Euro 2020 tournament, the organisation said on Thursday.

The meeting will be conducted by video conference on Tuesday, March 17, and will also involved the boards of the European Club Association, the European leagues and a representative of FIFPro, the players’ union. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Kevin Liffey)