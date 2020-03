(Corrects to from late Friday, not as of late Friday in 1st paragraph)

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - South Korea on Saturday reported 174 additional coronavirus cases from late Friday, taking the national tally to 6,767, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 44 from late Friday, the KCDC added. (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Sandra Maler)