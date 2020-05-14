Healthcare
May 14, 2020 / 5:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Sudan says records its first coronavirus death - statement

1 Min Read

JUBA, May 14 (Reuters) - South Sudan said on Thursday it had registered its first coronavirus death, according to a statement from the president’s office, although the identity and other details of the victim were not given.

As of Thursday the young African country had recorded a total of 231 cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, and the UN said on Tuesday that infections had for the first time been detected in a heavily crowded civilian protection site in the capital Juba. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

