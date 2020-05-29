Coronavirus puts SE Asia's corporate default risk at decade high -Moody's Analytics

SINGAPORE, May 29 (Reuters) - The economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic has pushed default risks for many Southeast Asian companies to their highest levels in more than a decade, Moody’s Analytics said on Friday.

“In many cases, the average risk of default for companies in Southeast Asia doubled from January to March 2020, hitting their highest levels in more than a decade,” the research firm, a unit of Moody’s Corp., said in a report.

Stimulus packages and monetary policies unveiled by governments and central banks in Southeast Asia have helped provide some support to affected businesses but analysts have warned of a deep impact on many sectors.

“Each economy had its own story at the start of 2020, with different starting average PDs (probabilities of defaults), but across the region the pandemic shock has caused credit risk to surge,” Moody’s Analytics said.

In markets such as Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, average country-level corporate PDs had doubled since January but in Singapore, the average PD began at an already high level and had risen by about 20% since the start of the year, it said.

Average corporate PDs have come off their March peaks but remain significantly elevated.

The credit risk of firms in real economy sectors such as energy, transportation and construction-related industries had been especially hard hit, it said.

“Despite the economic damage recorded so far there are still many uncertainties, and investors remain concerned that the full impact of the pandemic on credit risk may yet to be realised,” Moody’s Analytics said. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Martin Petty)