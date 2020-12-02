South Korean parliament approves 2.2 trln-won increase in 2021 budget

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s parliament on Wednesday approved increasing next year’s budget by net 2.2 trillion won ($1.99 billion) to its planned 555.8 trillion won, to cushion the economic fallout from coronavirus outbreaks and to secure vaccines.

The budget reflects a total 7.5 trillion-won increase from an initial budget proposal, including 3 trillion won of stimulus to help businesses and households hit by the pandemic and 0.9 trillion won to secure COVID-19 vaccines.

Offsetting some of the increase was a cut totalling 5.3 trillion won from the original budget after lawmakers adjusted priorities.

The government had pledged a total 310 trillion won in fiscal spending this year to shore up Asia’s fourth-largest economy, while the central bank cut rates by a total of 75 basis points.

The parliamentary approval will raise the ratio of government debt to gross domestic product to a record 47.3% in 2021. ($1 = 1,103.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by)