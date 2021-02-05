South Korea grants conditional approval for Celltrion’s COVID-19 antibody treatment

The logo of Celltrion is seen at company's headquarters in Incheon, South Korea, October 28, 2016. Picture taken on October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Friday granted conditional approval to Celltrion Inc’s COVID-19 antibody treatment, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference.

The ministry has decided to authorize the drug under the condition of submission of the third clinical trial results, Kim said. The antibody drug is the first locally made coronavirus treatment in the country to win such approval.