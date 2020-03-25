Bank of Korea to channel dollar liquidity this week from currency swap with Fed

SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank plans to inject dollars into local financial markets this week using a currency swap with the U.S. Federal Reserve to help ease a growing dollar shortage in onshore markets, a senior bank official said.

The Fed said on March 19 the Bank of Korea is one of nine central banks it will sign new dollar swap lines with in a coordinated action to prevent the coronavirus epidemic from causing a global economic rout. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)