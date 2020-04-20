S.Korea fin min to secure more capacity for T-bond issuance; pledges more measures by end-May

SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Monday that it needs to secure more capacity for issuing treasury bonds in case the coronavirus situation worsens, while pledging to prepare additional measures by end of May to cushion the virus impact.

The ministry will prepare and announce its bi-annual economic policy statement by early-July, a month earlier than usual, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a statement.

Hong added that the rippling impact of the virus will likely materialise in first quarter growth estimates due to be published by the Bank of Korea on Thursday. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jon Boyle)