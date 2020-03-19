CORRECTED-Bank of Korea seen selling dollars - dealers

(Corrects milestone in the second paragraph)

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank was suspected of selling dollars on Thursday morning to stem the won’s decline as it neared the level of 1,260 won per dollar, according to two local currency dealers.

The won is hovering at a 10-year low against the dollar, and has been on a roller coaster ride in the past few weeks as global markets have been thrown into turmoil by the rapid spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Yena Park, writing by Cynthia Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)