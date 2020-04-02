Bonds News
S.Korea closely monitoring credit markets, seeing market volatility decreasing

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s vice finance minister on Friday said the government is closely monitoring the corporate bond market as the coronavirus pandemic is increasing the cost of fundraising in the short-term credit market.

Kim Yong-beom said the government will actively make use of the new currency swap with the U.S. Federal Reserve and FX reserves to inject liquidity into local markets in a timely manner, although he sees a decrease in market volatility with a massive boost in stimulus programmes across the globe. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

