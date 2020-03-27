S.Korea to kick start corporate bond buying programme on April 2

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - S.Korea’s financial regulator on Friday said it will commence the planned bond buying facility on April 2 by purchasing corporate paper to stabilize the local market grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Financial Services Commission said it plans to set up a separate facility to buy commercial paper.

South Korea on Tuesday doubled a planned economic rescue package to 100 trillion won ($80 billion) to rescue companies hit by the coronavirus and put a floor under crashing stocks and bond markets.