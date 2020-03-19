S.Korean stock market halts trading as shares plunge on virus panic

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - The Korea Exchange said on Thursday circuit breakers were triggered on the benchmark KOSPI and the junior KOSDAQ as shares plunged on panic over the coronavirus.

The nation’s sole bourse operator said the circuit breaker was activated at 12:05 p.m. on both KOSPI and KOSDAQ, and all trading on the indexes will be halted for 20 minutes.

This comes less than a week after the circuit breaker on the index was activated on Friday for the first time since 2001, and was the fifth activation since the introduction of the system.

The KOSPI was down 8.1%, while KOSDAQ also dipped 8.4 as of 0325 GMT. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)