S.Korea's fin min, cenbank agree pre-emptive measures, if needed, against virus

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top financial authorities agreed to take bold and pre-emptive measures, if needed, to tackle economic woes stemming from the coronavirus, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said on Wednesday.

The remarks followed an emergency meeting of the finance ministry with other top economic policy officials, including those of the Bank of Korea.

Volatility in South Korea’s financial markets is likely to remain high for some time, while the economy suffers negative impacts from the spread of the virus, Kim added.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move, to shield the economy from the effects of the virus. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)