FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, October 28, 2020. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday more COVID-19 vaccines should be secured despite budget constraints.

The remarks, in a statement from the presidential Blue House, came as South Korea reported 686 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as it battles a third wave of infection that is threatening to overwhelm its medical system.