S. Korea tightens social distancing rules to stem coronavirus spike - Yonhap

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s government tightened social distancing requirements in the capital Seoul on Sunday, Yonhap news agency said, as the country grapples with the highest coronavirus infections in nine months.
South Korea reported 631 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the country’s total tally to 37,546, with 545 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.
Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.