Healthcare

S.Korea's Moon orders coronavirus testing to be expanded amid third wave

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered testing for the new coronavirus to be expanded by mobilizing the military and more people from the public service, as the country continued to report triple-digit daily new cases.

Moon said testing sites should operate longer hours to allow people working to get tested at their convenience and more drive-through testing facilities should be set up, presidential Blue House spokesman Chung Man-ho told a briefing. (Reporting by Jack Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)

