SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 9,661, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The death toll rose to 158, from 152 a day earlier, while 195 people recovered from the virus, according to the KCDC. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)