S.Korea says to suspend visa waivers, existing visas for Japan - foreign ministry

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it will halt visa waivers for Japan in response to travel restrictions imposed by Tokyo, as coronavirus containment measures ignited a diplomatic row between the two Asian nations.

“From March 9, the visa waivers for Japan and the validity of existing visas will be suspended,” Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said in a media briefing.

The measures come a day after Japan barred entry to visitors from highly affected areas in South Korea, and ordered two weeks in quarantine for others.

South Korea’s reciprocal measures also include raising a travel advisory for Japan and imposing special entry procedures for foreigners arriving from Japan. (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by John Stonestreet)

