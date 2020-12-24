South Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen

Slideshow ( 2 images )

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen to secure coronavirus vaccines for 10 million people and 6 million, respectively, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.

The government had previously signed deals with four companies, including Janssen and Pfizer as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people.