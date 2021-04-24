Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Reuters Staff

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.

That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.

It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson’s and Novavax. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

