FILE PHOTO: People rest as they keep social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a Han River park in Seoul, South Korea, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will secure early supply of coronavirus vaccines from international organizations and overseas drug makers for 30 million people, or 60% of its population, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.