CORRECTED-S.Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

(Fix death toll to 492)

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 205 new coronavirus cases as of Friday midnight, rising above 200 for the first time since September, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Saturday.

The latest daily tally was slightly up from 191 a day before, taking the country’s total number of infections to 28,338, with 492 deaths, according to the KDCA. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Daniel Wallis)