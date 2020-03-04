Corrections News
March 4, 2020 / 1:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea reports 516 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 5,328 - KCDC

1 Min Read

(Corrects death toll to 32, not 34 in paragraph 2)

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after a record spike in cases prompted the country’s president to declare a “war” on the fast spreading pathogen.

The new cases bring South Korea’s total to 5,328, with 32 deaths, the worst epidemic of any nation outside China.

On Tuesday President Moon Jae-in apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy. (Reporting by Josh Smith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

