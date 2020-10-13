CORRECTED-S.Korea reports first triple-digit rise in coronavirus cases in six days -KCDA

(Corrects to add “first” in headline and paragraph 1)

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, marking the first triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KCDA) said on Tuesday.

Daily infections had fallen largely into the double-digit range in the past two weeks, which led the government to relax some rules on social distancing this week. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)