South Korea approves Pfizer covid-19 vaccine: drug safety ministry

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers wait to receive the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine Covid-19 at the National Medical Center vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea February 27, 2021. Song Kyung-Seok/Pool via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s drug safety ministry said on Friday it has granted final approval for the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

The announcement came after the ministry approved a separate batch of Pfizer vaccines sent last month via the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, which are being used in the ongoing vaccination campaign. The ministry has also approved AstraZeneca’s vaccine.