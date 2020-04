SEOUL, April 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister on Thursday said the government expects mass adjustment in employment conditions of those at small businesses as their revenue dwindles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a policy meeting in Seoul, Hong Nam-ki said the number of people applying for unemployment benefits will surge in March, even as the government boosts support measures to keep jobs at sectors hit by the virus. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler)