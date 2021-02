FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean has begun a review of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine after the U.S. pharmaceutical firm submitted an application for approval, the government said on Saturday.

The food and drug safety ministry said it would study the one-shot vaccine with private advisory panels before it authorises the vaccine.